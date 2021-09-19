Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

