Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDAIF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.
DDAIF opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.