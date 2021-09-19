Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDAIF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.