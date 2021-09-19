CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) versus LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Head to Head Comparison

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and CyrusOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.24 $95.29 million $2.41 13.84 CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.26 $41.40 million $3.90 19.79

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyrusOne. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LTC Properties and CyrusOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 CyrusOne 0 8 5 0 2.38

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $78.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24% CyrusOne 0.66% 0.05% 0.02%

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

LTC Properties beats CyrusOne on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

