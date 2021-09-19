CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Abiomed by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.