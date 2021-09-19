CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 456 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

FIBK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

