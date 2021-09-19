CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

