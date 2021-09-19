CWM Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

