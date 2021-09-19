CWM Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.