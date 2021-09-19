CWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,496 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

