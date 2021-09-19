CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $983,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.