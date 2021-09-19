CVI Holdings LLC Invests $596,000 in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.03% of electroCore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

In other electroCore news, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECOR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,819. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

