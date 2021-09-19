CVI Holdings LLC Invests $483,000 in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

