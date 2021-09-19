CUTcoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $30.45 million and $262.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00143219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00507655 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018411 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00042572 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 150,194,089 coins and its circulating supply is 146,194,089 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

