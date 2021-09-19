CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) shot up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

