Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $174.00 at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Crocs stock opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. Crocs has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Crocs by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

