Critical Analysis: Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.37 $608.96 million $3.90 20.49

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A Booz Allen Hamilton 7.24% 53.87% 10.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Booz Allen Hamilton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.04%. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus price target of $91.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

