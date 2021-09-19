Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

