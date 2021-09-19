Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $238.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

