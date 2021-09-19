Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.60.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

