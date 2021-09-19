Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,688 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.