Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

