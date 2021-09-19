Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,152. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

