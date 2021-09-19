Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,152. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
