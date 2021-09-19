ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 399,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 312,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is -7.64%.

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

About ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

