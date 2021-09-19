Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.