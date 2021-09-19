Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

