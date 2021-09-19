Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $9,408,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FSMB remained flat at $$20.93 on Friday. 20,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.