Condor Capital Management Purchases 3,676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

VO traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,072. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

