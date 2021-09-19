Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,286. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

