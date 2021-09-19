Condor Capital Management Has $58.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. 5,396,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,500. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.37 and a 200-day moving average of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.