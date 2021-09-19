Condor Capital Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 96,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 261.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.68. 741,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,519. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.