Condor Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 10,258 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

