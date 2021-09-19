Condor Capital Management Buys 24,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,417 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

