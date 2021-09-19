Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

