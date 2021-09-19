Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,311 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.86. 1,086,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,431. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

