Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

