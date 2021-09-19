Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 101.0% in August

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CHCI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

