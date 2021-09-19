Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 200 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 6,699,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

