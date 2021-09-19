Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. 10,046,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

