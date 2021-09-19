Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $188.92. 2,850,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

