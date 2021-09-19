Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

