Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $3,618,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $2,738,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

CLAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.