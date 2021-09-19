Citigroup Inc. Takes $18.20 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 601,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,200,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.
In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OGN stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
