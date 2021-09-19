Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,584 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

