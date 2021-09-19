Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 223.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,821 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $94,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

