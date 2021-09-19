Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $19,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

