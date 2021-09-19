Citigroup Inc. Acquires 35,113 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

