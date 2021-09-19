Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $89,233.37

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $89,233.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

