Cisco Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.