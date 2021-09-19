Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,559 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

PEG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

