Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,250 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lennar were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,978,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.